Viral '19-Minute Video' Twist: Did The Deepfake Creators Really Apologise, And Will Sweet Zannat Forgive The Accused? WATCH

The controversy surrounding the alleged '19-minute viral video' that has taken over social media for days seems to be coming to an end. The furore led to popular creator Sweet Zannat's name being dragged into it falsely, which caused immense harassment and disrepute.

Creator Denies Claims Of Being In The Viral Clip

Since her name surfaced, Sweet Zannat has denied any involvement with the unverified '19-minute video.' She said her reputation was being deliberately attacked and harmed online.

The situation started to get problematic after Zannat posted an emotional video of herself crying. Later, she explained that she was not distressed because of the '19-minute video,' but because two boys from her hometown used artificial intelligence to make a different, fake video of her that got virally spread. This reason has exposed her to a painful layer of digital exploitation.

Accused Deepfake Creators Issue Public Apology

In a shocking twist, which has gone viral on social media, the two boys who created the deepfake video of Sweet Zannat have come forward in a new video to issue a public apology.

Admission of Guilt: The boys made open admissions to using AI in making the video that seriously damaged the reputation of Zannat.

The Apology: They addressed Zannat as their "sister" and conceded their mistake: "Galti ho gayi." ("We made a mistake.").

Zannat Responds With Forgiveness And A Warning

In response to his public admission and apology, Sweet Zannat released her video, representing maturity and forgiveness, for which she has received much applause on social media.

Forgiveness: Zannat said that she forgives both of them and has chosen to respond as an elder sister.

The Warning: However, she issued a strong warning to the boys and the wider public: "I wasn't at fault, but many assumed it was my video."

She warned the accused never to repeat such an act against any other girl. Her measured, forgiving response while declaring her innocence has been widely praised on all social media platforms.

(DISLAIMER: Zee News cannot independently verify the absolute authenticity, timing, or underlying facts of the original '19-Minute Viral Video,' the subsequent deepfake video, or the identity of the individuals appearing in the viral apology clip.)

