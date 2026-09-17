/Nearly 50 years back in time: Why internet users are obsessed with this vintage 1976 student passport

An Instagram user who goes by the handle @sysaeyd made headlines with an Instagram reel featuring an old passport of her grandmother, dated back to November 26, 1976, which was issued in Lucknow. The video was shared by Instagram user @sysaeyd. “She was a student at that time. Isn’t she so pretty,” she wrote in the caption. In the video, she shows her nani's passport, which mentions Lucknow and carries the date 26 November 1976.
The nostalgic post received heaps of compliments for the beauty of her grandmother along with comments that compared her old passport design with new ones and some poking fun at how they find difficulty locating their travel documents.
The compliments: People left compliments saying things like "Nani definitely broke some boys' hearts back in her days" and praising her timeless elegance.
Document comparisons: People who had lived through the times pointed out that old passports looked much better than the new ones.
Personal anecdotes: This viral post inspired people to share some personal anecdotes from their past and one of the users even mentioned Goan and Portuguese travel documents.
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