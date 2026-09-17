/Nearly 50 years back in time: Why internet users are obsessed with this vintage 1976 student passport

An Instagram user who goes by the handle @sysaeyd made headlines with an Instagram reel featuring an old passport of her grandmother, dated back to November 26, 1976, which was issued in Lucknow. The video was shared by Instagram user @sysaeyd. “She was a student at that time. Isn’t she so pretty,” she wrote in the caption. In the video, she shows her nani's passport, which mentions Lucknow and carries the date 26 November 1976.