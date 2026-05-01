Taj Express attack: Viral video shows iron rod thrown into moving train, injures two

Taj Express attack: Passengers aboard the Taj Express (Train No. 12280) faced a frightening situation after an iron rod was allegedly thrown into the moving train. The incident reportedly occurred on May 1 between Palwal and Hodal railway stations in Haryana, leaving two passengers injured and causing panic among those onboard.

A video of the incident, now widely circulating on social media platform X, shows the aftermath inside the coach. Broken window glass, scattered debris, and frightened passengers can be seen. An elderly man appears injured, while the iron rod lies inside the compartment, adding to the shock and fear among travellers.

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According to a railway police post on X, the iron rod hit coach D-6, breaking the window glass. The impact caused injuries to two passengers sitting nearby. The sudden attack created chaos inside the coach, with passengers rushing for safety.

Police response and action

Reacting to the viral video, railway police shared an official statement clarifying the incident. “On 01.05.2026, an unidentified person threw an iron pipe at Train No. 12280 Taj Express between Palwal and Hodal railway stations (under GRP Ballabhgarh, Haryana). As a result, the window of coach D-6 broke, and two passengers sitting there were injured. The injured were provided immediate medical assistance at Mathura Junction. Based on the complaint given by them, a case has been registered at GRP Mathura Junction, and further legal action is being taken,” the ‘SP GRP AGRA’ wrote on X.

Rising safety concerns

The incident has raised serious concerns about passenger safety on trains. Many people have questioned how such a dangerous object could be thrown at a moving train. The lack of security in certain railway stretches has once again come under scrutiny following this shocking event.

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Social media reactions

Social media users reacted strongly to the incident. One user said, “India will not progress until strict laws are implemented. Such actions should be strictly boycotted, and those involved should be punished.”

Another comment read, “You can complain as much as you want about democracy, human rights, and liberties, but without strict rules, this country won’t improve—it’s filled with people behaving like animals.”

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Investigation continues

Authorities are now working to identify the accused and understand the motive behind the attack. Meanwhile, passengers have been advised to remain alert during travel and report any suspicious activity.