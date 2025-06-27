Terrifying Trend: Doctor Explains Why Urine In Eyes Is EXTREMELY Dangerous After Viral Video | WATCH

A shocking video of a Pune-based woman illustrating an eyewash with her own urine has gone viral on social media, eliciting serious warnings from doctors. The contentious clip, uploaded by self-styled "health coach" Nupur Pittie, asserted that the practice was "Nature's Own Medicine" and good for dryness, redness, and irritation.

But multi-award-winning doctor of hepatology Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, known commonly as TheLiverDoc, soon denounced the trend. Sharing the video again on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Dr. Philips gave a stark warning: "Please don't put your urine inside your eyes. Urine is not sterile." He appended a critical comment, saying, "Boomer aunties trying to be cool on Instagram is depressing… and terrifying."

Please don't put your urine inside your eyes. Urine is not sterile.



Boomer aunties trying to be cool on Instagram is depressing...and terrifying.



Source: https://t.co/SQ5cmpSOfY pic.twitter.com/qgryL9YHfI — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) June 25, 2025

Pittie's video, which was named "Urine Eye Wash – Nature's Own Medicine," showed a live eye wash with morning urine. In spite of her assertion, the video has since been removed owing to widespread criticism from critical viewers and medical professionals alike.

Dr. Philips also openly challenged Pittie on her Instagram post, allegedly writing, "You need help, woman. This is not normal. If you are trying to ride the social media 'following and like wave,' this is not the way. Get help."

The public responded in a similar manner. Social media posts were responded to with comments questioning the reasoning behind using body waste for health, with one commenter writing, "Someone tell this aunty that the first urine of the morning actually contains more bacteria than urine passed later in the day.". Plugging that into your eyes isn't only misguided—it's dangerous." Another person commented, "If urine was so beneficial to the body, it wouldn't discard it. They are actually harvesting the waste of the body and attempting to reuse it. I mean what type of poverty thinking is this?"

This episode has again sparked a larger discussion regarding the spread of unsubstantiated health remedies over the internet and the imperative to practice responsible content generation and consumption on social media platforms. Medical professionals have always cautioned against such untested practices, pointing out that urine is not sterile and may contain pathogenic bacteria and other contaminants that get introduced to delicate eye tissues, leading to serious infections or irritation.