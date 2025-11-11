Terrifying Video | Snake Slithers Out Of Car Mirror, Leaving Internet Horrified

Viral Video: Imagine driving along a busy road when something suddenly wriggles out of the narrow gap near your car’s side mirror. To your horror, it’s a snake. It’s only natural to panic not just out of fear, but also because such a situation could easily cause an accident, especially when you don’t know if the snake is venomous.

A similar incident recently took place on the Namakkal Salem Road in Tamil Nadu, where a driver spotted a snake tucked inside his car’s side mirror.

A video of the spine chilling moment was shared on X, along with a safety advisory warning motorists to stay alert during the cold and rainy months. The post urged people to thoroughly check their vehicles under the bonnet, wheel arches, and mirrors as snakes and other small animals often seek warmth and shelter inside parked cars during this season.

As the cold and rainy season sets in, motorists are urged to be extra cautious before hitting the road. Always inspect your vehicle thoroughly… pic.twitter.com/AOGzVdArxi Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) November 11, 2025

The video captured a small snake squirming out from the narrow gap of a moving car’s side mirror, seemingly trapped in the tight space. Two people passing by on a scooter noticed the unsettling sight and appeared visibly startled. Reports said the driver quickly pulled over and managed to stop the car safely.

Following the incident, authorities and wildlife experts issued a cautionary note, urging motorists to thoroughly inspect their vehicles especially after long hours of parking or in areas with dense vegetation as snakes and other small creatures often take shelter in warm, hidden spaces.



Internet Can’t Keep Calm Over Driver’s Terrifying Snake Encounter

The video quickly drew a flood of reactions online, with users mixing humor, shock, and concern in their responses. “Not a blind spot, a bite spot,” quipped one user, while another joked, “At first, I thought he’d placed a toy snake there just to scare bikers who overtake".

Some even got creative with wordplay “Objects in the mirror are more poisonous than they appear,” read a witty comment.

Others, however, took a more serious tone. “That’s a real reminder, nature always finds ways to surprise us. A quick vehicle check can truly save lives,” wrote one concerned viewer. Another person wondered if the clip was AI-generated, while someone else noted, “Looks like the snake is stuck adjusting the mirror might help free it.”