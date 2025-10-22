Advertisement
Tesla Detects Ghosts? Viral Videos Show Mysterious Figures on Car Screens, Internet Divided

Tesla Detects Ghosts: Experts suggest that the explanation may be far less supernatural. Tesla’s full self-driving and autopilot systems rely on radar, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors to detect movement and objects around the car.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
Image: Video Grab/X

Is Tesla’s cutting-edge technology picking up something beyond science — or is it just a glitch? Social media is buzzing with eerie claims after several Tesla owners reported that their cars’ sensors and cameras appeared to detect “invisible” human figures in deserted places.

It all started when one Tesla owner shared a video claiming that while driving near a cemetery, his car’s display showed several people walking around — despite no one being there. The video quickly went viral, sparking a mix of fascination and skepticism online.

Soon after, others decided to put the claim to the test. One user said he deliberately drove through a cemetery late at night and saw “multiple human shapes” appearing on his Tesla’s screen. “There was absolutely no one around,” he said. “The display showed moving figures — it was unsettling.”

Another Tesla owner reported a similar experience while driving through a dense forest area. According to his account, the vehicle’s sensors displayed human-like figures surrounding the car, even though there was no visible movement outside.

The phenomenon has sparked a flood of theories. Some users half-jokingly claim Tesla’s Autopilot system can detect “spirits” or “negative energies,” while others believe it’s simply a technical quirk — perhaps a misinterpretation by the car’s advanced object detection algorithms.

Experts suggest that the explanation may be far less supernatural. Tesla’s full self-driving and autopilot systems rely on radar, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors to detect movement and objects around the car. In low-light or cluttered environments — such as cemeteries, forests, or areas with uneven surfaces — reflections or irregular heat patterns might cause the system to register false positives.

As of now, Tesla has made no official comment on the reports. The company’s software updates are known to adjust detection accuracy, and occasional “ghost detections” have been noted by users in the past — though never quite this spooky.

While the videos continue to rack up millions of views, there’s no verified evidence that Tesla cars are detecting anything paranormal. Still, the internet seems to love the mystery.

