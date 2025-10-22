Tesla Detects Ghosts? Viral Videos Show Mysterious Figures on Car Screens, Internet Divided

Is Tesla’s cutting-edge technology picking up something beyond science — or is it just a glitch? Social media is buzzing with eerie claims after several Tesla owners reported that their cars’ sensors and cameras appeared to detect “invisible” human figures in deserted places.

It all started when one Tesla owner shared a video claiming that while driving near a cemetery, his car’s display showed several people walking around — despite no one being there. The video quickly went viral, sparking a mix of fascination and skepticism online.

It is being reported that Teslas driving through cemeteries pick up human bodies on the sensor and display them on the screen.



What is going on here? pic.twitter.com/gIeEAJ417O — AmericanPapaBear(@AmericaPapaBear) October 21, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Soon after, others decided to put the claim to the test. One user said he deliberately drove through a cemetery late at night and saw “multiple human shapes” appearing on his Tesla’s screen. “There was absolutely no one around,” he said. “The display showed moving figures — it was unsettling.”

Another Tesla owner reported a similar experience while driving through a dense forest area. According to his account, the vehicle’s sensors displayed human-like figures surrounding the car, even though there was no visible movement outside.

He was cruising through the forest at dusk, totally alone… or so he thought. Then his phone showed the images of people surrounding his car out of nowhere.



Was his car giving him a glimpse into the spiritual realm?



What would you do if your screen showed what your eyes… pic.twitter.com/tyWVBs9G0b — (@1776Diva) October 9, 2025

The phenomenon has sparked a flood of theories. Some users half-jokingly claim Tesla’s Autopilot system can detect “spirits” or “negative energies,” while others believe it’s simply a technical quirk — perhaps a misinterpretation by the car’s advanced object detection algorithms.

Experts suggest that the explanation may be far less supernatural. Tesla’s full self-driving and autopilot systems rely on radar, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors to detect movement and objects around the car. In low-light or cluttered environments — such as cemeteries, forests, or areas with uneven surfaces — reflections or irregular heat patterns might cause the system to register false positives.

As of now, Tesla has made no official comment on the reports. The company’s software updates are known to adjust detection accuracy, and occasional “ghost detections” have been noted by users in the past — though never quite this spooky.

While the videos continue to rack up millions of views, there’s no verified evidence that Tesla cars are detecting anything paranormal. Still, the internet seems to love the mystery.