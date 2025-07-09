Advertisement
TEXAS FLASH FLOODS

Texas Flash Floods: Woman's Heroic Rescue From Raging Waters Becomes Viral Symbol | WATCH

Devastating flash floods in Central Texas have killed 104, devastating areas along the Guadalupe River. A dramatic viral video shows a harrowing rescue as search efforts continue at sites like Camp Mystic.

Central Texas is dealing with the severe aftermath of flash floods caused by heavy rain. These floods have tragically taken at least 104 lives, especially along the Guadalupe River. Amid the destruction, painful videos showing the river's fast and deadly rise have spread on social media, with one dramatic rescue getting a lot of attention.

The footage, shared by PEOPLE on Instagram, shows the critical moments when a woman is pulled to safety from strong water currents. Rescue team members grasp a rope urgently, coordinating their efforts while shouting, "Release, release! Stop, stop!" as they try to save the person trapped in the rushing water.

The video quickly gained attention and thanks for the brave rescue teams. Social media users shared their sympathy and admiration: "May God richly bless all the responders helping in this horrible tragedy and also the souls that were lost and families," one user commented. Another shared a touching story: "My future son-in-law is helping out with cutting tree limbs so debris piles can be dug through and searched for bodies. Found a body today almost 5’ deep in sediment. Not an easy task." A third user simply said, "So scary. God bless the first responders and volunteers."

Search and rescue efforts continue in Kerr County and nearby areas, which faced the worst of the floods during the recent July Fourth holiday. A midnight downpour turned the Guadalupe River into a deadly torrent, devastating the historic Camp Mystic, a Christian girls' summer camp that has been around for a century. Officials have confirmed that 27 campers and counselors are among those who died at the camp.

In response to the tragedy, President Donald Trump, who previously criticized the Biden administration for its response to a hurricane in Republican areas of North Carolina, urged people not to politicize the current disaster. "This is a hundred-year catastrophe, and it’s just so horrible to watch," Trump stated. He added, "Let’s not turn this into a blame game."

