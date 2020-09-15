The finalists of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 will bring smile on your face

The list of this year's finalists of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has been revealed and the winners will be announced at an online awards ceremony on October 22. The finalists include a smiling fish, a photobombing giraffe and some other photographs which will definitely make you laugh.

Let's have a look:

Smiley

This photograph byArthur Telle Thiemann captures a fish that appears to be smiling. This photograhp was captured by Thiemann off the coast of The Canary Islands, Spain.

(Image courtesy: Arthur Telle Thiemann)

(Photograph:Others)

Crashing into the picture

In this photograph by Brigitte Alcalay Marcon, a giraffe can be seen forcing its way in to a photo taken in the Etosha National Park, Namibia.

(Photograph:Others)

Hello everyone

Eric Fisher's 'Hi Y'all' captures a bear in Alaska standing straight on its hind legs with its left paw raised in the air.

(Image courtesy: Eric Fisher)

(Photograph:Others)

Maintain social distancing

This photograph by Petr Sochman captures parakeets in Kaudulla national park, Sri Lanka.

(Image courtesy: Petr Sochman)

(Photograph:Others)

Serious discussions

Snapped by Ayala Fishaimer, the photograph shows a fox and a rodent in Israel in which they appear to be having some discussions.

(Photograph:Others)

So hot

Wei Ping Peng's 'so hot' shows a snow monkey as it sat hot springs in Japan. The monkey looks in pain and it can be seen from the expression on his face.

(Image: Wei Ping Peng)



(Photograph:Others)