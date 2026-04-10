The next MasterChef India winner? Meet 'Gordon Ramsay of the Poor' cooking on a flipped iron

No stove. No proper kitchen. No fancy equipment. Yet millions watched him cook rice and beans using a clothing iron and a pencil case tin.

His “pot” is a vintage-style mathematics pencil case. His “stove” is a regular clothing iron flipped upside down and turned on high. The result? A simple plate of rice and beans that the internet found surprisingly impressive or at least entertaining.

Meet Florence Hyna (@florencehyna), the Instagram creator turning everyday limitations and creative improvisation into content. His bio says it plainly: “Turning daily struggle into content. Creative cooking with almost nothing.”

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The viral rice and beans Reel

In one of his most popular videos (around 30 seconds long), Florence cooks rice and beans “American style” inside the small tin pencil case placed directly on the hot surface of an upside-down steam iron. The reel has racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and tens of thousands of comments, with multiple reposts and duets pushing the total views across platforms into the millions.

The internet is going gaga over the videos, with people appreciating the creativity and resourcefulness behind them. No voiceover, no professional kitchen - just quick cuts, upbeat music, and the final plated dish that somehow looks delicious.

The internet noticed immediately

Commenters flooded the post, calling it everything from "holy struggle meal" to straight-up "art." One user wrote: "I'm actually impressed how he cooked that rice and beans in a tin can." Another joked: "Your fork is praying for you." Thousands more could not believe the food looked that good, given the setup.

Florence's bio captures his entire brand in one line: "Turning daily struggle into content. Creative cooking with almost nothing."

Every video follows the same formula. Ultra-cheap ingredients, improvised tools, zero complaints and a meal that somehow works. He has cooked pasta, burgers, sandwiches, and fries using whatever he could find. A clothing iron doubled as his stove. A pencil case tin became his pot. His childhood experiences with poverty are not backstory; they are the content.

The reality behind the content

Florence Hyna has built a following of roughly 200,000 (around 2 lakh) with a relatively small number of posts. His videos consistently show ultra-low-budget cooking using improvised tools: a clothing iron as a heat source, random tins as cookware, and cheap, accessible ingredients. He’s made pasta, fries, sandwiches, and other simple meals the same way.

The hashtag #everythinggonnabealright appears often; it’s part motivational message, part signature vibe. The content leans into resilience and humor rather than complaint.