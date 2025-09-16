An Indian tourist's video chronicling the seedier side of Paris has gone viral, fueling a large-scale internet debate over the discrepancy between the city's romanticized reputation and grim reality. The clip, posted by Vinayak Mishra on Instagram, captures him emerging from a train station and responding with dismay to the trash and mayhem around him.

"Where is this? Is this Paris? Looks like a fish market," Mishra can be heard complaining in the video, which has over 1.5 million views. His initial reaction is shared by some tourists who come with very romanticised visions of the "City of Love."

A Balanced View From The Vlogger

Although the initial moments of the video are a cutting critique, Mishra later offered a more balanced view. In the caption of the video, he explained that Paris is a multi-cultural city and not all areas resemble each other. "The neighborhood in this reel has a totally different feel, but that does not mean the entire city is like this," he explained. He compared the experience to visiting India, where there are different sides to every city, and complimented Paris on being "real, raw, and and still so beautiful."

Internet-Based Community Opines On Safety And City Life

The comment section on the viral video has also been used by users to impart their own experiences and opinions. Several echoed Mishra's views, one commenting, "This is precisely why Dubai is like a second home for many of us, the safety here is unparalleled." Others highlighted the comparison with their own cities, claiming they couldn't even imagine venturing out alone at night.

The conversation also referred to the wider phenomenon of "Paris syndrome," a culture shock in which visitors' romanticized visions of the city are broken by the reality. Although the city boasts famous monuments such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, the video acted as a reality check, reminding people that there are no perfect big cities.

