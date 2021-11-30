This cute doggo nursing his mother's injured leg will make you go aww; Watch

New Delhi: There can be a lot of disagreements and conflicts in the world, but we all can agree that dogs are the greatest creation of God, right?

Well, if you also love dogs for their innocent eyes, wagging tail that awaits you every day and all the unconditional love they have to offer, we are here to give you another reason that will make you fall in love with our furry friends again!

We are talking about a viral video that will make you go aww at once.

In the viral video, a dog turns nurse for his hooman and can be seen taking care of his parent who has sprained her ankle.

If you can't wait anymore! Here's the video.

The video, which shows a golden retriever named Olive telling his story through captions, can be sitting beside his injured mother. The doggo informs viewers that his father asked him to take care of her mother.

In the next slide, the doggo falls asleep beside his mother’s injured leg and reminds her to massage with an ice pad.

The dog then, through captions, tells users that he monitors his mom every day if she is taking proper care of her injury.

The adorable video got overwhelming reactions from the social media users who are lauding the little doggo for her unconditional love and concern.

“Only animals can do this type of unconditional love,” wrote one user in the comment section.

“Inke paas zuban bhale hi na ho…par na kuch bole hi ye itna samjhte hai,” wrote another.

The video has so far received more than one lakh likes on Instagram.

