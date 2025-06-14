This Rs 5 Lakh Father’s Day Cake Has People Asking: ‘Is It Baked In Gold Or Diamond?’

New Delhi: Just when you thought Father's Day was all about warm hugs, a handwritten card and maybe a decent shirt, the internet throws a Rs 5,00,000 cake into the mix. Yes, you read that right. Half a kilo of hazelnut chocolate cake priced at more than the down payment on a small car.

A screenshot doing the rounds on social media shows this lavish “Father’s Day Special Hazelnut Chocolate Cake (500gm)” listed on a popular food delivery app. Naturally, the internet lost it.

From “Is it layered with gold or Gucci dreams?” to “Will it also pay off my dad’s EMI?”, the jokes have not stopped. While many suspect it is a glitch or a bold marketing prank, what really caught attention is the cake’s own cheeky description – “Your dad wouldn’t want you spending a sin…”

If the price did not stop you, the guilt trip might.

FD todne nikla hoon, dil se nahi, zarurat se.Papa ke liye surprise dena hai Father's Day pe.5 lakh ka cake chhoti baat hai unke liye.Saath mein EMI ka plan bhi bhejunga!#5lakhcake pic.twitter.com/h1fI7f8xYS — RK RITOJ (@VkRitoj) June 13, 2025

Papa ka expression after seeing the cake: "Beta, isse toh 2BHK ka down payment ho jaata!" #5lakhcake #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/rMjqkOX5xK — Life for Nation (@LifeHumanity_) June 13, 2025

Cake khaake papa ne kaha: Taste toh royal hai, par price mein toh rajya chala jaaye#5lakhcake pic.twitter.com/FRwlVyUVCS — Sunaina pawar (@Sunaina653) June 13, 2025

Is It a Typo or a Trophy Cake?

Speculations range from a tech error to someone accidentally hitting too many zeroes after a sugar rush. Or maybe it is the dessert version of a Rolex – luxury you do not eat but admire.

Whether the cake is baked in diamond dust or simply costs that much for the “aesthetic”, one thing is certain – it got people talking. Some users even joked, “For that price, the cake better sing ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ and give me a hug.”

So, When’s Father’s Day Anyway?

Mark your calendars. This year, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Countries like Italy, Spain and Portugal celebrate it earlier on March 19.

The tradition began in 1910 when Sonora Smart Dodd from the United States wanted to honour her single father who raised six children alone. It officially became a thing in 1972. But even Sonora probably did not see a day when Father's Day would be celebrated with a cake that costs as much as an MBA semester.

If you are planning to surprise dad, maybe go with a heartfelt hug and a budget-friendly pastry – unless, of course, you really want to confuse your bank account and impress your dad.

After all, what says “I love you, Dad” more than a cake that comes with a credit check?