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Tiger kills horse in broad daylight near Corbett Park, video goes viral; Watch here

The incident has reignited discussion around safety protocols for both tourists and livestock in areas bordering the reserve.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Tiger kills horse in broad daylight near Corbett Park, video goes viral; Watch here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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