/Tiger kills horse in broad daylight near Corbett Park, video goes viral; Watch here

A video of a tiger seizing and dragging away a horse in broad daylight, in front of a crowd of screaming tourists, has gone viral on social media, capturing a rare and dramatic act of predation in an area frequented by pilgrims and visitors near Jim Corbett National Park.
The incident took place in the Garjiya zone near Ramnagar, an area that falls within Corbett Tiger Reserve but is also popularly visited for the Garjiya Devi temple. According to journalist Gargi Rawat, who shared the video on X, the attack happened in the afternoon near an intersection just outside the park.
Footage shows the tiger clamping down on the horse's throat and dragging it away as onlookers among them children, audible screaming in the background watched in shock.
Rawat, describing the clip as potentially disturbing, noted the sheer scale of the animal involved, calling it a "massive tiger."
She added that despite the commotion and shouting from the crowd, the tiger did not release its prey, remarking that hunger alone was likely enough to override the animal's usual instinct to avoid such a large, noisy gathering of people.
TIGER ATTACKS HORSE IN GARJIYA— Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) August 19, 2026
This may be disturbing to watch, but a massive tiger dragged away a horse in front of tourists. Garjiya zone near Ramnagar is in Corbett park, but this area is also famous for the temple, which many visit. This attack was in the afternoon, near an… pic.twitter.com/7NwYAzL2wk
The incident has reignited discussion around safety protocols for both tourists and livestock in areas bordering the reserve, particularly around the Garjiya temple stretch, which sees heavy footfall from pilgrims alongside routine wildlife movement.
Authorities have not yet issued a detailed statement on any additional precautionary measures being considered for the area following the viral video.
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