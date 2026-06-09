SHOCKING VIDEO: Tourist bypasses safety barriers at world's largest waterfall system for a dropped phone

Viral video: A sightseeing tour turned out to be a dangerous rescue operation on Saturday, June 6, after a tourist threw himself into the rushing flow of the Iguazu Falls as a result of losing his cell phone, according to the New York Post. The famous Iguazu Falls extend for almost three kilometers along the Argentina–Brazil border and make up the biggest complex of waterfalls on Earth.

This high-risk incident occurred at the Brazilian site of the falls, an attractive tourist sector, where guests tend to get very close to the waterfall to take photos of it.

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Witness testimonies: A quick jump to dangerous water

As stated by eyewitnesses to the event, the phone of the tourist dropped into the fast-flowing waters of the Iguaçu River. People saw how the man scaled the rocks separating tourists from the dangerous spot and immediately jumped into the strong flow in an attempt to fetch his device.

Water currents in the area are known for being extremely hazardous, and the rocks covered in slippery algae pose an increased danger for any person venturing there. Footage provided by witnesses shows how the unidentified man is trying to navigate through rapids until he reaches the point where he is about to fall into the 262 feet deep gorge.

Backlash in social media following miraculous survival

According to reports, it is still unknown if the tourist managed to retrieve his phone or not, but the entire process was recorded by bystanders and then spread via different social networks. This footage became instantly viral and generated numerous negative comments from users who criticized the extreme imprudence and danger associated with putting their lives at risk for the sake of the gadget.

The tourist who participated in this stunt was not identified. Fortunately, there were no reports about injuries or any other consequences as a result of this dangerous action.

Another case of risk-taking at Iguazu falls

Such an occurrence has been consistent with the trend of tourists disregarding the safety measures put in place in the global heritage site. This has come just months after another incident occurred in January where a tourist who was at the "Devil's Throat" viewing point threw himself over a barrier railing in search of his hat. In this case, he moved close to the edge of the 269-foot cliff face and succeeded in getting the hat and safely returned.

Following the above incident, officials at the park have issued reminders regarding the importance of adhering to safety warnings. Visitors have been encouraged to stay behind barriers as the waters at the falls pose serious dangers because of their speed and sheer force.

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