Tragic Paragliding Accident In Himachal Pradesh: Gujarat Teen Dies, Pilot Injured; Watch

A 19-year-old woman from Gujarat tragically lost her life, and a 29-year-old paragliding pilot was injured following a paragliding accident in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday evening; reportedly.

The deceased, Bhavsar Khushi, had come to Himachal Pradesh from Ahmedabad with her family for a vacation. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Kangra, Bir Bahadur, Khushi had decided to try paragliding at the Indrunag site. However, just as they were about to take off, the canopy collapsed, causing both Khushi and the pilot to plummet down the hill.

According to reports, Khushi was declared dead at the scene, while the pilot was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The body of the victim has been sent to Zonal Hospital Dharamshala and will be handed over to her family after the post-mortem.