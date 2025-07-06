Trapped In 4 Loans On A 30,000 Salary: Should This Redditor Take One Big Loan To Clear The Rest?

When you're stuck in a debt spiral, every option can feel like a trap, or a lifeline. A recent Reddit post titled “Should I take a loan to end my existing loans?” has gone viral for all the right (and painful) reasons. The anonymous user shared their financial struggles, sparking a storm of advice, concern, and real-world insights from fellow Indians who know this struggle all too well.

The Debt Dilemma

The Redditor, who earns just Rs 30,000 a month, revealed they are currently juggling four loans, with a combined monthly EMI burden of Rs 22,800. That’s nearly 76% of their salary gone before the month even starts.

Here’s the breakdown of their EMIs:

1. Rs 7,500

2. Rs 5,000 (soon increasing to Rs 10,000)

3. Rs 2,000

4. Rs 8,300 (SBI personal loan)

And it doesn’t stop there. Their essential monthly expenses, such as food, electricity, medicines, and phone bills, consume the remaining Rs 7,200. Leaving zero room for savings, emergencies, or even breathing space.

They don’t drink, party, shop excessively, or spend on luxuries. But even their bare-minimum lifestyle has turned into a daily survival game.

The Big Question: Should They Take Another Loan?

In a desperate bid to reclaim some control, the user is now considering taking a new Rs 3 lakh personal loan from SBI, which would allow them to close all current debts and consolidate their repayments into a single EMI of Rs 8,300. The same as their current SBI loan.

Sounds simple, right? But Reddit wasn’t so quick to cheer.

The Internet Weighs In: Smart Move or Financial Suicide?

The responses were divided, yet insightful:

A user said, “Taking a new loan might lower your EMI temporarily, but you’ll end up paying more in interest in the long run,” warned one user. Many echoed the same concern, you can’t borrow your way out of debt without a solid repayment plan.

Pay Smart, Not Fast

Another user offered a practical strategy: “Start by clearing high-interest loans first. Even if it means eating into your essentials, pay off the one with the worst interest rate.” The idea? Snowball your way out of debt instead of jumping into a new one.

Loan Consolidation: A Risk That Could Work, If You’re Disciplined

Several users supported the loan consolidation plan but added a major caveat, only if the user resists taking on any more debt. One user wrote:

“If you can clear all loans with this one and stick to it with no more borrowing, it might give you breathing room, and maybe even help you build a small emergency fund.”

What This Reveals About India’s Urban Middle Class

This isn’t just about one person’s finances, it’s a mirror of what many young professionals in India are going through today.

Low salaries, rising expenses, and the easy availability of personal loans have pushed many into a dangerous pattern of borrowing to survive. Without financial literacy, debt feels like the only option.

The fact that a modest-income person has 4 loans eating up most of their income isn’t rare anymore. What’s rare is the bravery to admit it and seek help—like this Redditor did.

Have a look at the post here:

So, Should They Take the Loan?

If used wisely, debt consolidation can help. But it’s not magic. It only works if the borrower:

1. Uses the entire loan to pay off existing EMIs

2. Doesn’t take any new loans

3. Creates a tight budget and sticks to it

4. Starts saving, no matter how little

Without that, it’s just another round in the cycle of debt.

This viral post isn’t just a personal plea, it’s a warning and a wake-up call. If you or someone you know is slipping into a similar financial mess, it’s time to stop, reassess, and make every rupee count. Because in today’s credit-fueled world, survival isn’t about how much you earn, but how smartly you spend and borrow.