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Viral: Why everyone is replaying this 30-second red suit dance video today

A high-energy dance video featuring a woman performing in a traditional red suit went viral across major social media platforms on Friday.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
Viral: Why everyone is replaying this 30-second red suit dance video today
Image Credit: 30-second red suit dance video.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Viral: Why everyone is replaying this 30-second red suit dance video today
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