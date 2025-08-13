'Tum Roothi Raho...': Punjab Official Suspended After Dancing With Wife In Government Office | VIDEO

An education official in Punjab's Moga district has been suspended by the state government after a video showing him dancing with his wife inside his office went viral on social media. The official, Devi Prasad, who was serving as the Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO) in Baghapurana, faces suspension over accusations of professional misconduct.

The order for suspension came on Tuesday from Anindita Mitra, Punjab School Education Secretary, on the directions of Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

Viral Video Shows BPEO Dancing On Duty

The divisive clip, which has gone viral on social media, is of Devi Prasad dancing with his wife within what looks like his official office. The pair can be seen dancing to the popular old hit "Tum Roothi Raho" sung by Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar. According to reports, the video was first posted on his wife's YouTube channel before spreading further.

An education department official from Moga, identified as Devi Prasad, has been suspended after his video of dancing with his wife inside office premises went viral. The video was reportedly uploaded on his wife’s YouTube channel @IndianExpress @iepunjab @ieeducation_job pic.twitter.com/YkYojRGkDH — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) August 12, 2025

Education Minister Pledges Firm Action

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains squarely reacted to the incident, highlighting the government's position on official behavior. "Strict action will be taken against any official caught violating rules or dereliction of duty," Minister Bains was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

Official Claims "For Fun" On Anniversary

During his defense, Devi Prasad told authorities that the video was shot in July during election duty. A top education department officer in Moga said Prasad said he was busy for a few hours in his office with his family when the video was taken "for entertainment purposes only." He added that his wife runs a YouTube channel and their children used to post the video, which later went viral.

Speaking to a local channel, Prasad further added, "My wife had accompanied me to the office since it was our wedding anniversary. The video was recorded just for entertainment purposes." He added that he is from Ferozepur and was on election duty at his office in Moga on the day of the shoot.

The authorities are waiting for his written reply to a show-cause notice, due by Wednesday, an official said.