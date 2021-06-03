हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Two and half-year-old girl leaves netizens stunned with her memory- Watch viral video

An astonishing video of a two and half-year-old girl is doing rounds on social media. This girl is no ordinary kid, she is a genius who has left netizens stunned. 

New Delhi: An astonishing video of a two and half-year-old girl is doing rounds on social media. This girl is no ordinary kid, she is a genius who has left netizens stunned. 

The video was shared on social media by Dr. Priyanka Shukla, an IAS officer from Chhattisgarh. The 88-second video captures the innocence and intelligence of her colleague Pradeep Tandan’s daughter Pranina.

In the video, the little girl can be seen promptly answering a quiz about the capitals of several countries. The caption also reveals that this two and half-year-old girl knows the capitals of over 205 countries.

Watch video:

Pranina is a super-talented kid and her video on the micro-blogging website has garnered over 26.7K views and 2.2K likes till now. 

Many netizens have reposted her video with flattering captions praising the little girl for her memory. Reacting to people’s concerns, the girl’s father said, “These are her extra learnings with her interest in a playful way.”

