Two Rhinos Enter Building in Nepal's Chitwan National Park, IFS Officer Shares Video - Watch

A startling video has come to light from Nepal where wild rhinoceros entered a room inside built inside the Chitwan National Park. The video has been shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Sushant Nanda. The caption of the post read, "You have seen enough of ‘elephants in the room’… Here take a look at another mega herbivorous in the room at Chitwan National Park." This video from Nepal's first national park Chitwan National Park is creating a buzz on social media. Rhinos from the park often stray to residential areas but they do not harm anyone.

So far, the video received more than 47.8K views and more than 2200 likes on Twitter. Many people have also given hilarious replies to the video.

One user said, "Mujhe ek baar lga ED aur CBI raid maar diye". A second user said, "surprise visit to check if all forest officers are doing their job properly." "Sometimes it's still possible to address the elephant in the room, now how do we address the rhino in the room? Ghusaa Ho gaya to?", commented another user.