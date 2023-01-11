UK bookshop displays Prince Harry's 'Spare' next to 'How to kill your family' novel, photo goes viral

New Delhi: A bookshop in the United Kingdom has taken a dig at Prince Harry by displaying his book 'Spare' -- which was released on Tuesday (January 10, 2023) and contains intimate revelations about the British royal family -- next to the 'How to kill your family' novel. "Bert’s Books", a bookshop based in UK's Swindon, shared a photo on their official Twitter account displaying Harry's controversial book next to author Bella Mackie's novel.

The photo has now taken the internet by storm and has so far garnered over 18,000 likes and has been shared by more than 2,000 Twitter users.

Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one pic.twitter.com/uOFbiPdMaW — Bert’s Books (@bertsbooks) January 10, 2023

While some users called it a "Brilliant window", some said, "Based on this window display, I want to support your shop. Do you ship to Canada? This is just brilliant."

Thank you! — Bert’s Books (@bertsbooks) January 10, 2023

"I would love to support this kind of brilliant marketing. Do you ship to the US?" another user wrote.

We do! We ship all over the world, apart from the EU, because boy, the paperwork is a headache and a half — Bert’s Books (@bertsbooks) January 10, 2023

The shop said that "How to kill your family" was their bestselling book in 2022.

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' breaks UK sales record on first day of release

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' has become the UK's fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, its publisher said on Tuesday.

The publisher said that it had sold over 4,00,000 copies so far across hardback, e-book, and audio formats.

'Spare' has garnered attention around the world with its disclosures about Harry's personal struggles and its accusations about the British royal family, including his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla, and elder brother Prince William.

The book is the latest revelatory offering from Harry and his wife Meghan since they stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California to forge a new life, and follows their Netflix documentary last month.

In the book, Harry writes about his grief and growing up after the death of his mother Princess Diana when he was just 12, his use of cocaine and other drugs to cope, how he killed 25 people while serving as a soldier in Afghanistan, and even how he lost his virginity.

He also reveals a heated row with William saying how his elder brother knocked him over, and how they had both begged his father not to marry Camilla, who he wed in 2005 and is now the queen consort.