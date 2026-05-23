'From battlefield to farm field': UK man modifies 55-ton British Army Chieftain tank into the 'ultimate farming tractor' | VIDEO

Viral video: In a unique union of industrial machinery and innovative agricultural design, a British tank lover has made waves in the farming community after converting a 55-ton battle tank from the Cold War era into a farm tractor! The Chieftain Mk. 11 main battle tanks, initially deployed as one of the key defence pillars in the army, are now enjoying their post-combat years by tilling soil on agrarian farms.

The mastermind behind the ingenious modification is Joe Hewes, a native of Coventry who runs a highly successful YouTube channel, 'Mr. Hewes,' devoted to mechanics and vehicle restorations.

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Reviving a 30-year-old battlefield monument

The story began when Joe bought the 1968 Chieftain Mk. 11 tank from the military bases. The colossal armour was left abandoned at a storage place, sitting completely idle for about three decades straight and becoming nothing more than a static war memorial.

Vehicle conversion specifications



Original name ---------> Chieftain Mk.11 Main Battle Tank (built 1968)

Operational weight----> 55 Tonnes

Restoration peak -----> Revived and used its original 30-year-old fuel

Modifications---------> Custom built brackets & 3-point tractor linkage

Agricultural equipment -> Heavy-duty 6-furrow reversible Dowswell plough

Reviving the huge beast needed nothing short of mechanical restoration. Hewes and his specialists undertook the painstaking task of replacing damaged electric blocks, bleeding the complex fuel lines, and servicing the gigantic multiple-fuel engine. In an amazing turn of events, the group of engineers was able to start the engine with the remaining fuel trapped within the fuel cells in the tank for more than three decades.

Designing the perfect 55-ton plow

Instead of storing this impressive machine in a museum exhibit for display, the ingenious engineer went further to create a unique blueprint that gave this fighting machine a second life as a farm workhorse.

In order to turn this fighting tank into a plowing machine, the experts attached massive custom-made brackets on the rear hull in order to attach a tractor hitch system. Next, they hooked up the tank's hydraulic lines to handle the weight of the farming machines and thus make this Chieftain perform functions such as lifting and placing into position a six-row reversible Dowswell plow.

The author filmed the testing stage of this work in one of his videos called 'Chieftain Tank Turned Tractor – The Ultimate Farming Machine!' and showed how powerful the tank was by effortlessly passing the raw horsepower through solid blocks of soil.

'Dinosaur's roar' steals the show at the National Championship

The project gained maximum popularity when the tank-turned-tractor had its first public demonstration during the 74th British National Ploughing Championships and Country Festival. It was transported to the competition field via a tank-transport convoy consisting of 18 trucks. As soon as the tank hit the grounds, it turned into the main event at the entire country festival.

Thousands of people who crowded along the field edges witnessed the amazing view of tracks from the tank creating perfect rows in the soil and heard the roaring sound of the classic engine that resembled the voice of a dinosaur.

Global netizens react: 'Make food, not war'

The video has been followed by waves of supportive reactions and praise on the Internet, as millions of people around the world applauded for the peaceful transformation of a deadly weapon of war.

Within seconds of the project going online, digital pundits had made it a symbol of peace, as seen in upvoted posts such as "This is the literal interpretation of 'swords to plowshares' — grow crops, not weapons!" Another funny post referred to the Chieftain as indisputably the coolest and most over-engineered tractor on planet Earth. In Joe Hewes’ view, the project is evidence of ingenious mechanical engineering and that even the mightiest tactical weapons in the world can be creatively reinvented to help with the basics of agriculture.

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