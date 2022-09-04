Newtownabbey: How often have you heard that a person has named their child after a famous person or a place? We`re sure, quite many times! But, how often have you heard that parents have named their kid after a dish or food item they liked? It is quite amusing, right? Well, the cherry on the cake is that the name of a baby in the UK has been kept after an Indian dish!

The Captain's Table is a famous restaurant in Newtownabbey in Ireland. Recently, the restaurant took to social media to share rather heart-warming. They announced on Facebook that a couple, who frequents their restaurant a lot, has now named their newborn after a dish at their restaurant.

In case you`re wondering what dish it is, it`s nothing but `Pakora`. The same `Pakora` we enjoy with tea during monsoons.

The restaurant shared the photo of the newborn and wrote, "Now this is a first...welcome to the world Pakora! We can`t wait to meet you! xx"

The restaurant also shared a photo of a bill receipt that had the names of some of the dishes that have `pakora` in them!

Check it out:

Many netizens took to the post's comment section and extended warm congratulations while some even got involved in fun banter online and started writing funny comments.

A user wrote, "This is my two teens - Chicken and tikka".

Another user wrote, "My favourite things to eat during my two pregnancies were Banana Popsicles and Watermelon. Thank God I used the sense I was born with and didn`t name my kids after them".

Another one shared a photo of his child and wrote, "This is my kid, his name is chicken ball".

'Samosa would be the next,' a netizen said.