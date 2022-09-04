UK parents name their new-born kid 'Pakora'; netizens says 'Samosa would be the next'
The Captain's Table restaurant in Newtownabbey shared the photo of the newborn and wrote, "Now this is a first...welcome to the world Pakora! We can`t wait to meet you!".
Trending Photos
Newtownabbey: How often have you heard that a person has named their child after a famous person or a place? We`re sure, quite many times! But, how often have you heard that parents have named their kid after a dish or food item they liked? It is quite amusing, right? Well, the cherry on the cake is that the name of a baby in the UK has been kept after an Indian dish!
The Captain's Table is a famous restaurant in Newtownabbey in Ireland. Recently, the restaurant took to social media to share rather heart-warming. They announced on Facebook that a couple, who frequents their restaurant a lot, has now named their newborn after a dish at their restaurant.
In case you`re wondering what dish it is, it`s nothing but `Pakora`. The same `Pakora` we enjoy with tea during monsoons.
The restaurant shared the photo of the newborn and wrote, "Now this is a first...welcome to the world Pakora! We can`t wait to meet you! xx"
The restaurant also shared a photo of a bill receipt that had the names of some of the dishes that have `pakora` in them!
Check it out:
Many netizens took to the post's comment section and extended warm congratulations while some even got involved in fun banter online and started writing funny comments.
A user wrote, "This is my two teens - Chicken and tikka".
Another user wrote, "My favourite things to eat during my two pregnancies were Banana Popsicles and Watermelon. Thank God I used the sense I was born with and didn`t name my kids after them".
Another one shared a photo of his child and wrote, "This is my kid, his name is chicken ball".
'Samosa would be the next,' a netizen said.
Live Tv
More Stories