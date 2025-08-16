UK Woman’s Near-Death Story: 'I Saw Nothing, Just Amber Light'

A 32-year-old woman from the UK has shared her extraordinary near-death experience after surviving a coma triggered by a change in her epilepsy medication. Nicola Hodges, from Folkestone, Kent, described her brush with death as nothing like the popular imagery often associated with the afterlife.

Hodges was rushed to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford and placed on 24-hour dialysis after her health suddenly deteriorated. Doctors estimated she had only a 20% chance of survival, and her family was told to prepare for the worst. “My family were hearing all those awful words you hear in medical documentaries, that the doctors are doing all they can,” Hodges recalled.

Defying the odds, she woke up, but her experience of the coma surprised her. Instead of seeing visions of pearly gates or heavenly scenes, Hodges said she felt only a sense of warmth and was surrounded by amber light. “I didn’t see anything. I just remember feeling warm and an amber glow. That gave me the feeling that there must be something after death—maybe life, or an energy,” she explained.

Although she survived, her recovery was far from smooth. Six months later, she suffered a seizure-induced fall that caused four brain haemorrhages. The accident left her with long-term struggles, including confusion, memory lapses, migraines, and sensory overload. Everyday situations, even family gatherings, became overwhelming, often leaving her isolated.

“I used to be quick, witty, and confident. After the coma, I couldn’t even remember the day sometimes,” she said. To cope, Hodges often preferred sitting with children during family events, finding their conversations easier to follow than those of adults.

Her health challenges have forced her to live with her parents for safety reasons, as she remains prone to seizures. She has also faced life-threatening incidents, including a fall down the stairs that left her deaf in one ear and a near-drowning episode in a swimming pool.

Despite these difficulties, Hodges remains determined to live fully. She has created a list of goals to achieve before turning 40, with her biggest dream being to write a book about her experiences and resilience.