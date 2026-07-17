/UP: Man caught napping inside SBI ATM, video exposes security gaps

A video showing a man asleep inside an air-conditioned State Bank of India (SBI) ATM kiosk in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district has gone viral on social media, sparking concerns over security arrangements at bank ATMs.
The incident reportedly occurred at an SBI ATM in the Bhiti area of Mau, where an unidentified man was found lying comfortably on the floor of the booth, apparently using the air-conditioned space as shelter from the heat and humidity outside.
According to eyewitnesses, customers who arrived at the ATM to withdraw cash discovered the man asleep inside.
One of them filmed the scene and shared it online, where it quickly spread, prompting many to question how someone could remain inside an ATM booth undetected.
The video has also drawn attention to the apparent lack of a security guard at the site.
The kiosk, located opposite Jivan Ram Inter College, reportedly had no personnel stationed there, raising questions about customer safety and the security of banking infrastructure at the location.
Officials clarified that ATM security is the bank's responsibility. City Circle Officer (CO) Nitesh Pratap said banks are expected to deploy their own security staff and ensure proper surveillance at ATM kiosks, adding that police can step in if needed, but the onus of maintaining adequate security lies with the bank.
The episode has revived broader concerns about ATM safety, particularly as cases of theft and vandalism at ATMs continue to surface across the country.
While round-the-clock security guards aren't mandatory at every off-site kiosk, banking norms require functional surveillance systems to be in place.
Following the video's spread, local residents have called on the bank to tighten security, upgrade CCTV coverage and carry out regular inspections to prevent misuse of ATM booths and safeguard customers and property.
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