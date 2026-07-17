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UP: Man caught napping inside SBI ATM, video exposes security gaps

The episode has revived broader concerns about ATM safety, particularly as cases of theft and vandalism at ATMs continue to surface across the country.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
UP: Man caught napping inside SBI ATM, video exposes security gaps

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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