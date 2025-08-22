UP Shocker: Helpless Father Carries Dead Newborn In Bag To Collector Office; DM Takes Swift Action

Viral Video: In Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, a newborn tragically died after being denied treatment due to the family’s inability to pay. The grieving father alleged that the hospital management refused to provide care because he had no money, ultimately leading to the infant’s death. Shattered by the loss, the father walked to the District Magistrate’s office carrying his baby’s body in a bag. With tears in his eyes, he pleaded, “Either bring my child back to life or take strict action against those responsible.”

The father, Bipin Gupta, accused the private Goldar Hospital of negligence. He said he was returning from Haridwar when he learned that his wife’s condition had worsened. His brother-in-law had admitted her to Goldar Hospital, but the staff allegedly demanded money for treatment. “They told me, if you can afford it, stay here, otherwise take her elsewhere. As my wife’s condition worsened, their demands for money kept increasing. When I couldn’t pay, they refused treatment. My newborn struggled, but the hospital did nothing. He died without help,” Gupta said, breaking down before cameras.

Gupta added that his wife remains in a fragile condition, repeatedly asking for her baby. “She doesn’t know her child is gone. She keeps asking for him, but he lies lifeless in a glass box. What answer do I give her?” he cried.

Responding to the allegations, Lakhimpur Kheri’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Santosh Gupta, confirmed an investigation. “If negligence is proven, strict action will be taken,” he said. Later, the District Magistrate’s office announced that Goldar Hospital had been sealed and all patients were shifted to the District Women’s Hospital for care.

"In the case of the newborn's death, the district administration has sealed Goldar Hospital. Admitted patients are being shifted to the District Women's Hospital. On the instructions of the DM, ADM AK Rastogi visited Srijan Hospital, inquired about the condition of the expectant mother. Instructions were given for better treatment. The district administration stands with the affected family," informed the DM office on X.