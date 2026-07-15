/UP: Teachers suspended after alleged inappropriate classroom video goes viral

Two teachers working at a government primary school in Kannauj district have been placed under suspension after a video, allegedly showing them behaving inappropriately inside a classroom, began circulating on social media.
The school in question is located in the Saurikh block, and the matter has prompted the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) to open disciplinary proceedings against both individuals.
Officials say the video making the rounds online allegedly shows a male teacher and a female assistant teacher engaged in inappropriate conduct during school hours, inside the classroom itself.
Once the clip started spreading, the education department stepped in and ordered a formal inquiry into what had actually happened.
Acting on the video, the BSA suspended both teachers while the departmental probe runs its course.
Officials noted that if the allegations hold up, the conduct in question would amount to a clear breach of service rules and the standard of professional ethics expected from anyone working in a government school.
Some reports suggest the footage may have been captured through a hidden camera, allegedly set up by the male teacher's wife, who reportedly suspected he was involved in an extramarital affair.
That said, officials haven't yet independently verified how the recording actually came about or who put it out on social media, both of which remain part of what the ongoing inquiry is trying to establish.
The education department has directed officials to look into the authenticity of the video, along with the exact circumstances of how it was recorded and how it ended up in public circulation.
Whatever the inquiry turns up will determine what further action, if any, follows.
Word of the incident spread quickly on social media, drawing sharp criticism from residents in the area who've raised broader concerns about professional conduct in schools.
Officials have asked people to hold off on sharing the video further, or any related unverified content, while the investigation is still ongoing.
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