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UP: Teachers suspended after alleged inappropriate classroom video goes viral

Acting on the video, the BSA suspended both teachers while the departmental probe runs its course. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 05:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
UP: Teachers suspended after alleged inappropriate classroom video goes viral

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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