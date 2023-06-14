UP: Three Arrested For Threatening To Kill Burqa-Clad Women For Buying Liquor In Viral Video

New Delhi: A shocking video of three men, including two siblings, threatening to decapitate two women in burqas who had come to a liquor shop to buy alcohol in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarpur has gone viral on social media. The men surrounded the women and said they would kill them for disgracing Islam and the Muslim community. One of them filmed the incident on his phone and later shared it online. The police arrested the trio on charges of disturbing the peace and intimidation. The two brothers have previous criminal records. The women have not filed any complaint yet.

SHO of Nagar Kotwali, Mahaveer Singh, told news agency IANS, “All three have been booked for disturbing peace and threatening the woman. There are other cases against the two brothers for past criminal activities in the locality. No police complaint has been filed by the woman so far.”

What's The Matter

On June 11, two women in burqas went to a wine shop to buy beer when they were confronted by the accused who objected to their purchase. One of them said he would not hesitate to murder them even if he had to go to jail for it. He also said he had cases against him already.

He said to the women, “How can you purchase alcohol being a Muslim? Don’t you have some shame? You are defaming the Muslim community. Is this what Islam teaches us? I’ll slit your throat if you are again seen buying alcohol.”

The Muzaffarnagar police said they arrested Adil, Sajid and Baku alias Shahnawaz for threatening a Muslim woman. Adil and Sajid have two cases each already registered against them in the past.

CO City Ayush Vikram Singh said that a video is going viral on social media, in which some people are threatening to behead a Muslim woman. He said that the police took swift action and arrested three people from Police Station Nagar Kotwali who confessed to their crime. He said that these three people are being presented before the Hon’ble Court and further legal action is being taken.