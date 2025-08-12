UP Traffic Cop Confronts BJP Leader’s Son Over Road Block, Video Goes Viral

In Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, a traffic policeman refused to be intimidated when a BJP legislator’s son allegedly misbehaved with him after blocking a busy road. The incident, caught on camera, has since gone viral.

The dispute began when Tapesh Singh, son of Legislative Council member Chaudhary Rishipal Singh, parked his Scorpio SUV — fitted with a BJP flag, “vidhayak” signage on the windshield, and accompanied by a gunman — in a way that obstructed traffic. The vehicle, registered in Aligarh, brought movement on the road to a standstill.

When traffic constable SP Singh approached the car and asked for it to be moved, Tapesh reportedly retorted, “Bhaag yahan se” (“Get lost”). The constable, unfazed, shot back, “You are tarnishing your father’s reputation.”

सत्ता की हनक तो देखिए

अपने से उम्र में बड़े लोगों का सम्मान तक नहीं कर रहे हैं नेताओं के लड़के



कार भाजपा विधायक की है उसमें बीजेपी के MLC का बेटा बैठा हुआ है



बताया जा रहा है विधायक का बेटा भी इसमें अंदर था pic.twitter.com/z4XnHj5lBk — MANISH YADAV (@ManishPDA) August 12, 2025

The heated exchange, which the constable recorded on his phone, shows other policemen attempting to calm the situation. At one point, the traffic cop warns, “I’ll post this on Facebook. I’m more educated than you and I know how to speak. You’re misusing power.”

Eventually, Tapesh mumbled a response, nodded, and the car was moved. Later, Constable Singh alleged that the MLC’s son refused to identify himself at first, misbehaved, and even took his photograph during the altercation.