UTTAR PRADESH

UP Traffic Cop Confronts BJP Leader’s Son Over Road Block, Video Goes Viral

The heated exchange, which the constable recorded on his phone, shows other policemen attempting to calm the situation. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 02:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, a traffic policeman refused to be intimidated when a BJP legislator’s son allegedly misbehaved with him after blocking a busy road. The incident, caught on camera, has since gone viral.

The dispute began when Tapesh Singh, son of Legislative Council member Chaudhary Rishipal Singh, parked his Scorpio SUV — fitted with a BJP flag, “vidhayak” signage on the windshield, and accompanied by a gunman — in a way that obstructed traffic. The vehicle, registered in Aligarh, brought movement on the road to a standstill.

When traffic constable SP Singh approached the car and asked for it to be moved, Tapesh reportedly retorted, “Bhaag yahan se” (“Get lost”). The constable, unfazed, shot back, “You are tarnishing your father’s reputation.”

The heated exchange, which the constable recorded on his phone, shows other policemen attempting to calm the situation. At one point, the traffic cop warns, “I’ll post this on Facebook. I’m more educated than you and I know how to speak. You’re misusing power.”

Eventually, Tapesh mumbled a response, nodded, and the car was moved. Later, Constable Singh alleged that the MLC’s son refused to identify himself at first, misbehaved, and even took his photograph during the altercation.

