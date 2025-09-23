US Woman Spots Man Secretly Taking Her Photos On Train; Confrontation Video Goes Viral

A woman in the US shared a disturbing experience of spotting a man secretly taking her photos on a train. In an Instagram post, Gabby Mostamand said she confronted the man after realizing what he was doing.

The viral video shows Gabby asking him, “Excuse me, do you have a problem? Because you keep taking pictures of me and it’s making me very uncomfortable.” The man replied, “I am sorry if you feel that way,” but Gabby felt his response was dismissive.

She revealed that the incident happened a couple of years ago but chose to share it now to highlight how common such situations are. “People often call women ‘rude’ for speaking up, but this is why we do it.

This is the reality of our world, and we must look out for ourselves,” she wrote.

Gabby said she noticed the man repeatedly taking her photos and it took her nearly an hour to finally confront him. “I was embarrassed about the situation, even though I had no reason to be. Thankfully, people around me on the train were supportive and tried to comfort me,” she recalled.

She urged others to stay alert and not hesitate to speak up if they face something similar. “No woman should have to deal with harassment like this,” she added.

Her post quickly went viral, striking a chord with many online, especially women.

One user praised her courage, writing, “Speaking up takes guts. The only way to stop this kind of behavior is to call it out.” Another commented, “‘Sorry if you feel that way’ugh! I hope you got the photos deleted and stayed safe.”

A third user pointed out, “It’s shocking how many people dismiss this just because of how someone looks or dresses. It is never okay for anyone to behave like that man did.”