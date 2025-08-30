A Virgin Australia flight from Bali to Brisbane became less of a comfortable journey and more of a nightmare when all of the on-board toilets stopped working during the six-hour trip.

The flight, operated on Boeing 737 MAX 8, departed from Denpasar on Thursday afternoon. The plane’s rear bathroom was already non-functional before leaving. No engineers were on hand at the airport to resolve the issue, and the airline opted to operate the flight rather than postpone or cancel it.

Passengers initially relied on the two remaining toilets, but things became worse midway through the journey when these facilities also stopped functioning. Hundreds of passengers had no access to working lavatories for the remainder of the flight.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Travellers described the situation as distressing and humiliating. Many were forced to urinate in bottles, while others attempted to use toilets that were already non-operational. One elderly woman reportedly wet herself after being unable to hold on longer.

(Also Read: A 'Flight' Gone Wrong: Florida Man Busted After Drug Drone Crashes In A Backyard)

For the last three hours of the journey, the atmosphere inside the cabin grew tense and unhygienic. Passengers said the smell of urine began to spread through the aircraft, making an already difficult situation nearly unbearable. Some described the odour as “overwhelming” and said the experience left them shaken.

According to a report of NEWS 18, the cabin crew tried to manage the crisis as best they could. One passenger told The Australian, the staff announced that travellers would have to use bottles or relieve themselves “on top of whatever was already in the toilet.”

After the plane finally landed in Brisbane, Virgin Australia issued an apology. In a statement to news.com.au, a spokesperson said: “A Virgin Australia flight from Denpasar to Brisbane on Thursday evening experienced an issue during the flight which affected the serviceability of the lavatories. We sincerely apologise to our guests and thank our crew for managing a challenging situation on board.”

The airline has promised to provide flight credits to all affected passengers and said they will be contacted directly regarding the incident.

(Also Read: Viral Video: Air India Pilot Hailed For 'Heroic' Mumbai Landing Amidst Red Alert Rains & Flight Chaos | WATCH)