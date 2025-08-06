Decoding Disaster: Why Bhagirathi, Alaknanda & Others Are Bringing Havoc To Uttarakhand? EXPLAINED

Uttarakhand, a state frequently termed the 'Land of Gods' for its heavenly Himalayan mountains and hallowed rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, and Rishiganga, is progressively gaining a reputation as a natural disaster hotspot. Those once life-sustaining watercourses and towering mountains are now regularly the reason for mass destruction, with floods, landslides, and glacier bursts ominously a regular occurrence. Is this fury of nature or the result of human activities? Research papers and scientific evidence illuminate this intricate interplay.

Uttarakhand's Repeating Disasters: A Picture

Natural disasters are no strangers to Uttarakhand, but in recent decades, their frequency and intensity have intensified manifold.

2013 Kedarnath Disaster: Record-breaking rains and the overflowing Mandakini river caused thousands of deaths and colossal damage.

2021 Chamoli Disaster: Flash floods were generated by the collapse of glaciers in the Rishiganga and Dhauliganga rivers, which destroyed the Tapovan dam and took many lives.

2023 Landslides and Floods: The monsoon season saw repeated landslides and rising rivers, sweeping away roads, bridges, and houses at different places.

The Reasons Behind The Destruction: A Combination Of Nature And Man's Hand

Scientists and researchers attributed the vulnerability of Uttarakhand to a blend of natural and anthropogenic reasons.

1. Geological Instability And Himalayan Structure

The young Himalayan mountain range is still geologically active. Research showed that the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates keep colliding, lifting the Himalayas by 4-5 millimeters every year. The collision produces seismic activity that loosens rock structures, making them more unstable.

Scientific Fact: A report by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology reports recurring minor earthquakes (3.0-4.0 magnitude) in Uttarakhand, which may indicate future major seismic activity (up to 7.0 magnitude).

Impact: The seismic activity leads to crack formations in mountain rocks, increasing the probability of landslides and flooding along the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi river basins.

2. Glacial Melt And Climate Change

Rivers such as Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, and Rishiganga have their origins in glaciers. Lowering of temperatures is hastening the melting of these glaciers, creating unexpected floods.

Scientific Fact: A study conducted by the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research indicated that Himalayan glaciers are decreasing at the rate of 0.5-1% every year. The Gangotri Glacier, the origin of Bhagirathi, has retreated by about 1.5 km over the past 50 years.

2021 Chamoli Example: The glacial burst that caused instant floods in rivers Rishiganga and Dhauliganga, damming the Tapovan dam, was blamed by scientists for the cumulative impact of glacial melting and rockfall.

3. Human Activities: Overloading Nature

More tourism, haphazard building, and hydropower installations are fueling the disasters in Uttarakhand.

Unplanned mining and construction: Bulk drilling and blasting for tunnels, roads, and dams destabilize rock formations, raising the risk of landslides. For example, a 550-meter-wide Ranti mountain in Chamoli district snapped in 2021, wreaking havoc at Tapovan, which environmentalists attributed to dam construction.

Tourism Pressure: More than 40 million tourists come to Uttarakhand every year, mostly pilgrimage destinations such as Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. This contributes to deforestation, more waste, and demand for natural resources.

Hydropower Projects: Scores of dams constructed on the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers interfere with natural river courses, increasing flood threats. A study showed more than 70 hydropower projects in Uttarakhand, many of which are situated in seismically active areas.

4. Changing Weather Patterns

Uttarakhand is witnessing an upsurge in intense rainfall and cloudburst events. India Meteorological Department (IMD) documented a 20-30% increase in the intensity of monsoon rainfall in Uttarakhand during the past two decades.

Effect: Heavy rain fills rivers such as Mandakini, Alaknanda, and Bhagirathi to their brims, resulting in floods and landslides. The 2013 Kedarnath disaster, in which the Mandakini river caused devastation, is a classic case.

Scientific Fact: A study paper indicated that cloudburst episodes in the Himalayas are on the rise as a result of climate change, with warmer air being able to retain more moisture, which can cause intense and sudden showers.

Path Forward: Sustainable Solutions

In order to counter the destructive power of Uttarakhand's rivers and mountains, some very important steps have to be taken:

Sustainable Development: Road and dam construction needs to take seismic and environmental conditions into account. Experts propose constructing smaller, environment-friendly dams.

Glacier Monitoring: Increased satellite and sensor-based glacier monitoring can act as early warnings for sudden floods.

Tourism Control: Restriction of numbers of tourists at places of pilgrimage and strict enforcement of rules regarding waste are crucial.

Forest and Environmental Protection: Stopping deforestation and encouraging afforestation can minimize landslide threats. While more than 60% of Uttarakhand is covered with forests, unauthorized cutting of trees undermines these natural barriers.

Local Awareness: Providing disaster management training to local communities empowers them to take immediate action during crises.