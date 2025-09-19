The Golgappa Grudge: Viral Video Shows Woman Sitting On Road In Vadodara After Vendor Short-Changes Her
A video of a woman sitting on a highway in Vadodara, reportedly protesting over two missing golgappas, has gone viral.
A clip of a woman sitting in the middle of a road in protest is trending on social media. The cause of her unusual demonstration, based on a post trending on X, is a beef over the popular street snack, golgappa.
Protest Over Two Golgappas
The viral clip, which was uploaded by an account called @rajgarh_mamta1, says the woman sat down on the street in protest after a golgappa vendor in Vadodara provided her with only four golgappas for ₹20, as opposed to the six promised. The account said that she was so infuriated by the claimed disparity that she started a sit-in protest. The incident reportedly needed police intervention, and a DIAL 112 team was requested to manage the issue.
दीदी नाराज हो गई नाराज भी ऐसी हुई धरने पर बैठ गई कारण जानकर आप चौक जायेगे
गुजरात के वडोदरा में गोलगप्पे कम खिलाने पर सड़क में धरने पर बैठी महिला
गोलगप्पे वाले 20 रुपये में 6 पानीपुरी की जगह खिलाए चार गोलगप्पे, गुजरात के वडोदरा में सड़क पर बैठी महिला, DIAL 112 टीम ने स्थिति को… pic.twitter.com/1MuwR6ZQiB — ममता राजगढ़ (@rajgarh_mamta1) September 19, 2025
The caption of the original post states, "The sister got annoyed, so annoyed that she sat on a protest. You will be surprised to know why. A woman sits on a protest on the road in Vadodara, Gujarat, after being served less golgappas."
Social Media Users React
The clip has been viewed extensively, with users viewing it as both shocking and amusing. One said, "She is a foodie; we never even count how many we eat." Another stated, "There are limits to madness." A third user was shocked and stated, "What kind of people live here?" The post has been shared by a large number of individuals, and there has been extensive debate regarding the strange protest.
(Disclaimer: The following report is based on a viral social media post. Its validity and the information presented within the post could not be independently confirmed.)
