The ongoing protest march against examinations by the students of Jantar Mantar has gone far away from being a regular political protest. Organised primarily by young teenagers and twenty-somethings, the protest has transformed itself into a leaderless and decentralised movement marked by the elements of internet culture, K-pop hand signs, and viral online slang terms.
As opposed to usual political protests with their senior organisers, the Jantar Mantar rally functions in the atmosphere of social-media dynamics of peers. Police and government authorities have often found it difficult to count people because the protesters use satire and pop-culture models in lieu of regular slogans.
Among the many viral videos filmed around the protesting perimeter, there was one that shows some students yelling "Vasteguna Huiya" while doing some absurdist sound effects for police barricades.
As per linguistic analysis, the phrase has no meaning whatsoever and does not appear anywhere in any dictionary. Just like the viral internet sound bites, it is meaningless by its very nature—this is just a satirical act that avoids any legal definitions of hate speech or incitement and puzzles security forces with how to respond.
"There are no slurs, no destruction of public property, and no treasonous language. It is pure absurdist humor. When police move in, students simply shout 'Vasteguna Huiya' and laugh. The law enforcement personnel themselves end up smiling," noted an independent content creator documenting the demonstrations.
Rather than relying on traditional slogans like "We Want Justice," placards carried by the protestors and their live streaming on the internet use modern social media language emerging out of Instagram, Reddit, and K-pop fans.
Moreover, protesters are fond of using the acronym FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), describing how social media coverage of the atmosphere among the people has an additional effect, bringing thousands of new students to Central Delhi every day.
Media sociologists have also highlighted the age gap existing between the older senior administration officers and the younger group of protesters ranging in age between 17 and 22 years as creating a gap in the means of communication.
"This generation is not using violence or riots, but they are making their anger into satire and viral media memes. It's witty, funny, and instantly shareable over millions of screens," stated a media analyst who was tracking the movement.
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