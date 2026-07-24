Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /viral
  • /Gen Z protest culture: What does 'Vasteguna Huiya' mean? Decoding viral Jantar Mantar slang

Gen Z protest culture: What does 'Vasteguna Huiya' mean? Decoding viral Jantar Mantar slang

From 'Vasteguna Huiya' to 'System is Cooked', Gen Z is redefining street protests at Jantar Mantar using viral slang, memes, and satire to demand accountability.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 10:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
Gen Z protest culture: What does 'Vasteguna Huiya' mean? Decoding viral Jantar Mantar slang
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Gen Z protest culture: What does 'Vasteguna Huiya' mean? Decoding viral Jantar Mantar slang
Gen Z3 min ago
2
India vs Zimbabwe8 min ago
3
CJP protest Jantar Mantar19 min ago
4
JK police31 min ago
5
J&K rains35 min ago