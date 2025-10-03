Video: Hoarding Collapses On Rickshaw In Assam, Narrow Escape Caught On Camera

Heavy rain wreaked havoc during Durga Puja celebrations in parts of Assam, leading to a terrifying incident in Silchar. A giant hoarding crashed onto an auto-rickshaw, moments after the driver jumped out to save his life.

The viral video shows the hoarding, tied to a Durga Puja welcome board, suddenly collapsing. Just as the auto stopped nearby, onlookers shouted warnings, prompting the driver to rush out. Within seconds, the hoarding flattened the vehicle completely. The driver was seen crawling out from the wreckage, as horrified bystanders screamed in shock.

Sharing the video, internet personality Jayant Bhandari made a controversial remark, saying, “Indians live and die like cockroaches. They elect the worst leaders, who in turn treat them the same way—and yet, many take offense when I call them that.”

Indians live like cockroaches and die like cockroaches. They vote for bottom of the barrel cockroaches as rulers, who rightly treat them as cockroaches. And cockroaches find my reference to them as offensive. pic.twitter.com/v3OtwiNulH — Jayant Bhandari (@JayantBhandari5) October 2, 2025

The video soon went viral, garnering nearly two lakh views. Many users reacted strongly, with one noting, “The good thing is Indians never blame the authorities or government; they stay calm by thanking God.” Another commented, “This is the sad truth we can’t deny what we’ve become.”

“Absolutely, the concept of India has failed socially. Govt jobs are dictated by reserved non meritorious people. And this reservation is one of the main agenda for politicians. People overlook local problems and analyse India’s complicated external affairs and national policies,” a third user reacted.

“Unfortunately, we have been like that for many centuries. People are too stubborn to change and accept fate when a crisis hits them. India is running on miracles; by this time, it should have been like any other Latin American country,” a fourth user said.