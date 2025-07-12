A horrifying video currently circulating widely on social media depicts a scene of immense tragedy and raw grief, as a massive python is seen lying on the ground with an unusually distended abdomen. Adjacent to the snake, a man is shown uncontrollably weeping and beating his head, his anguish palpable. The reason for his profound sorrow, as the video claims, is that the python had swallowed his son alive.

The horrifying footage, shared by the Instagram account girawadi__official, has sent shockwaves across social media, leaving viewers horrified and heartbroken. The python appears still, its swollen belly starkly indicating the presence of a large meal.

The video proceeds to show a group of individuals approaching the python. After subduing and killing the snake, they proceed to cut open its abdomen. From within, the body of a human is then extracted. While the video suggests the person was in a "semi-conscious" state upon removal, it is tragically reported that the individual had already succumbed by the time they were fully retrieved.

The incident has deeply disturbed viewers globally, prompting widespread questions about how such an event could occur and highlighting the extreme dangers posed by wild animals in their natural habitats. The video has garnered millions of views and elicited a flood of diverse reactions, ranging from shock and sorrow to discussions about human-wildlife conflict.

As of now, the exact location and date of this distressing incident remain unconfirmed in the viral posts.