Watch: Travel Blogger Braves Death-Defying Passu Hanging Bridge In Pakistan

The internet often introduces us to bone-chilling videos in which adventurous people who love to travel share their thrilling experiences. While, for them, it is just chasing thrills, others find such experiences dangerous. One such video is going viral. It shows a man bravely walking on one of the most dangerous bridges in Pakistan — the Passu or the Hussaini Hanging Bridge. The video has left the internet stunned with most of them calling it unsafe. The Passu suspension bridge is believed to be the longest bridge in Gilgit Baltistan. The bridge is dangerous because the Hunza River flows beneath its wooden bridge planks, posing a huge challenge for those crossing it.

Man Walking On Dangerous Bridge

Despite these challenges, a travel blogger named Zee decided to step into the Passu suspension bridge. Not only this, he also dropped a video a few days ago which shows him trying to balance as walks on wooden planks with visible cracks and ropes on the sides.



cre Trending Stories

The caption of the video read, “Passu bridge located in Hunza, Pakistan. Locals use it to cross to the village located on the other side.”

Check:

Users React To The Video

Till now, the video has garnered over 7,00,000 views. However, the numbers are increasing. Many users also dropped their reactions to the video. While some found it mesmerising; others commented on how dangerous it was.

“The location is so mesmerising,” wrote an Instagram user.

Another user commented, “Omg so beautiful but dangerous to cross.”

A third user said, “Wow, it’s incredibly beautiful! I would like to visit here with a few of my friends.”

“It’s indeed dangerous and this bridge swings because of extreme winds,” wrote one more user.

Zee’s adventure videos

This is not the first time that Zee has shared a video of himself while on a thrilling adventure. Earlier, he had dropped a video of himself while travelling on a “dangerous road in Pakistan.”

Sharing the video, he had written, “Fairy Meadows, Pakistan. This jeep ride is a 2-hour journey on the edge of a cliff. Most sections don’t have room for 2 cars. The drivers often need to reverse to let other jeeps pass by.”