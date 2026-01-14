Video Shows Trump Making Obscene Gesture, Flipping Middle Finger At Man Who Called Him 'Pedophile Protector'- Watch

US President Donald Trump captured while making an obscene gesture and appearing to mouth profanities at a heckler during his visit to an auto manufacturing plant in Michigan, according to a video shared on social media.

The incident occurred during a tour of the Ford F-150 factory in Detroit, where Trump was seen standing on an elevated walkway overlooking the production floor, dressed in a long black overcoat.

It's been reported the heckler called President Trump a “pedophile protector”. #donaldtrump #unitedstates pic.twitter.com/nF0ISFYNmJ — The Advertiser (@theTiser) January 14, 2026

As shouting erupted from below, Trump appeared to point toward the individual, scowl, and respond with offensive language before raising his middle finger. He was also seen seemingly mouthing the F-word.

According to NDTV, citing TMZ, the heckler was heard shouting “pedophile protector” during the exchange.

The episode comes amid continued pressure on the 79-year-old Republican leader to release files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was once a friend of Trump. As per the NDTV reports, the financier accused of trafficking underage girls died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial. His death was officially ruled a suicide, though it has remained the subject of persistent conspiracy theories, many amplified by Trump’s supporters.