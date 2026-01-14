Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006541https://zeenews.india.com/viral/video-shows-trump-making-obscene-gesture-flipping-middle-finger-at-heckler-watch-3006541.html
NewsviralVideo Shows Trump Making Obscene Gesture, Flipping Middle Finger At Man Who Called Him Pedophile Protector- Watch
DONALD TRUMP

Video Shows Trump Making Obscene Gesture, Flipping Middle Finger At Man Who Called Him 'Pedophile Protector'- Watch

US President Donald Trump captured while making an obscene gesture and appearing to mouth profanities at a heckler during his visit to an auto manufacturing plant in Michigan, according to a video widely shared on social media.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Video Shows Trump Making Obscene Gesture, Flipping Middle Finger At Man Who Called Him 'Pedophile Protector'- WatchImage: ANI

US President Donald Trump captured while making an obscene gesture and appearing to mouth profanities at a heckler during his visit to an auto manufacturing plant in Michigan, according to a video shared on social media.

The incident occurred during a tour of the Ford F-150 factory in Detroit, where Trump was seen standing on an elevated walkway overlooking the production floor, dressed in a long black overcoat.

Watch Video

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

As shouting erupted from below, Trump appeared to point toward the individual, scowl, and respond with offensive language before raising his middle finger. He was also seen seemingly mouthing the F-word.

According to NDTV, citing TMZ, the heckler was heard shouting “pedophile protector” during the exchange.

The episode comes amid continued pressure on the 79-year-old Republican leader to release files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was once a friend of Trump. As per the NDTV reports, the financier accused of trafficking underage girls died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial. His death was officially ruled a suicide, though it has remained the subject of persistent conspiracy theories, many amplified by Trump’s supporters.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran
Is Countdown On? Trump’s Military Strike Signals Put Iran On The Edge | DNA
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Nuclear Role Weakens Global Non-Proliferation, Undermines Stability
India
India–Thailand Tourism Ties Has Vast Potential Due To Cultural Ties: IATO
India France ties
Ahead Of Massive Rafale Deal, PM Modi Meets Diplomatic Advisor To French Prez
AAP Delhi
Rachna Was Supposed To Testify In Her Husband’s Murder Case: Saurabh Bharadwaj
woolen kurta set
Woolen Kurta Palazzo Sets for Warm & Stylish Winter Ethnic Looks
J&K news
Multiple Drones Spotted Along LoC In J&K, Indian Army Takes Swift Action
personal care
Luxury Women’s Perfumes That Leave a Lasting Impression Every Time
Punjab
Bhagwant Mann Govt Redraws Punjab’s Public Transport Map
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu And Kashmir: 5 Government Employees With Terror Links Terminated