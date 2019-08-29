Video: When an angry rhino attacked a car at safari park in Germany

A frightening video from Serengeti Safari Park in Germany shows an angry rhinoceros attacking a car and flipping it over several times. The attack happened at such a time when the driver was still inside the car.

The video which has occupied top spots on social media has been shared widely on Facebook. As per German news outlet Bild, the incident took place on Sunday near the parking and the video was shot by a 35-year-old visitor.

Watch the video here:

While the vehicle was damaged severely, luckily, the driver managed to escape with some minor injuries.

According to another news outlet DW.com, the rhinoceros, named Kusini, came to the safari park 18 months ago for breeding purpose. The park's manager Fabrizio Sepe said that it's not clear what made Kusini angry.

"Kusini does not present any risk to visitors," Sepe added, but also mentioned that it might be better off in a zoo.

Sepe further said that the rhinoceros is only allowed onto the park premises twice a day and it is only after the visitors leave.

