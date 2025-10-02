SHOCKING Video: Couple Poses As Customers, Steals Rs 6,00,000 Gold Necklace In Brazen Daytime Heist In Bulandshahr

A brazen daytime theft of a gold necklace valued around ₹6 lakh was filmed on CCTV at a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, revealing a couple's swift and cunning sleight of hand. The duo, who entered the shop as customers, slipped away the valuable item under the very noses of unsuspecting store employees.

The Magician's Trick: Theft During Browsing

The act went down as the two walked into the jewellery shop and asked to view several gold necklaces. The woman, as she looked at the ornaments, performed a swift and accurate move that wasn't even noticed by the salesman.

CCTV recording recovered later showed the following steps of the robbery:

The woman quietly but quickly put a gold necklace into her lap.

At once, she clutched a different necklace to preserve the image of an authentic customer.

She followed by placing the pilfered ornament in her lap beneath her saree, hiding it from sight.

While going on pretending to be interested, she hid the stolen necklace under her arm.

The couple then lingered for a while questioning the salesman regarding the costs of the displayed jewellery before declaring none of the items to their liking and leaving the store nonchalantly.

Discovery During Inventory Check

The robbery was not discovered until hours later, during the store's customary end-of-day inventory count. The staff's later weighing of the jewellery confirmed the shortage, leading them to check the video surveillance.

The unmistakable CCTV footage sealed the couple's planned and professional move, which was executed so smoothly that it eluded the notice of the on-duty staff.

Police Begin Manhunt

The owner of the jewellery shop has lodged a complaint with the police, submitting the key CCTV footage as proof. The authorities have initiated a search operation to trace the two suspects behind the massive heist.

