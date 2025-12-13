Viral '19-Minute Video' Scandal: New 'Child MMS' Clip Rocks Social Media - POCSO Act Warnings Issued

A fresh storm has erupted on various social platforms after the appearance of a fresh video clip, said to be involving a child, barely a month after a different video clip of 19 minutes sparked a huge outrage.

The online environment is once again characterised by controversial and disturbing videos. The online community is still reeling from a video that lasted close to 19 minutes and 34 seconds, which is claimed to be an explicit video. This drama is still fresh when another video, which lasts 5 minutes and 39 seconds, has caused a storm.

New 5-Minute Video Ignites Fury

In the newly revealed footage, a youth is shown with a female, which has been a deeply disturbing development in the online community. Even as the video has managed to spread rapidly, social media has been filled with reactions to the footage.

It seems that most people are shocked that a video of this nature has managed to become a "trend," though some individuals have suggested that it is the product of deep fake technology. It is disturbing to see that most people who are watching the footage are asking for links, thereby making this situation even graver.

Concerns With Deepfakes And Credibility Crisis

Although the validity of this latest video has not been confirmed, the spate of reported cases of MMS videos and deepfake videos lately has serious implications on the validity and safety of social media platforms. It is argued that with modern AI advancements, deepfake videos can readily be produced, thus creating an endless loop of such incidents.

Legal And Cyber Security Issues

In India, there are rigorous statutes against child pornography. The production, distribution, or sharing of such a video involving a child is considered a serious offense under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The repeated viral spreads of such videos, even with harsh regulations, are causes for serious concern regarding law enforcement and cybersecurity systems. As of now, who produced the video, where the video came from, and whether it is a genuine video or a deepfake are all under investigation.

In the midst of the heated discussion on social media, people are now calling for prompt and serious actions in instances such as this in order to protect the cybersecurity of minors and women.

This particular incident is a harsh reminder of the need for responsible use of social media, with a reminder that, although social media is a tool of communication, abuse of it has become a serious threat to society.

(Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on unverified viral social media claims and circulating rumours. Zee News has not authenticated the content of any alleged video clip, nor has it independently verified the claims regarding the identity of the individuals involved.)

