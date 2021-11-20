हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amruta Fadnavis

Viral: Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta sings 'Manike Mage Hithe' in Hindi and Internet loves it - Watch

The wife of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra posted the video on Instagram and said, "Amidst the ongoing heated political times, take a chill pill with this kool song." 

Viral: Devendra Fadnavis&#039; wife Amruta sings &#039;Manike Mage Hithe&#039; in Hindi and Internet loves it - Watch
Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, is breaking the Internet with her Hindi version of the viral song 'Manike Mage Hithe'.

Amruta posted the video on Instagram on Friday (November 19, 2021) and said, "Amidst the ongoing heated political times, take a chill pill with this kool song." 

The 1:51 minute clip has so far got over 30,000 views.

WATCH:

The song, notably, was originally performed by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva and has gone viral on various social media platforms with over 18 crore views on YouTube. 

Yohani has shot to fame with this song and was also called on Bigg Boss 15 recently where she had shared the stage with host Salman Khan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

She will also make her Bollywood debut with the film 'Thank God', featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh and will sing the Hindi version of her hit track.

