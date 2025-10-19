While everyone else is lighting up their apartments with grand festive light displays, one resident has taken the whole internet by storm with his considerably minimalist—or maybe, insanely lazy—Diwali decor: a short string of lights suspended on a small portion of a balcony railing. The clip of the "half-hearted" attempt has gained more than 23 million views on the internet.

The Viral 'Green Lights Wala Flat'

The flat, since humorously titled the "green lights wala flat," initially became viral when Noida-based vlogger Karun Lakshya, aka Maddy (@yourmaddyrider), uploaded a video on Instagram two days ago.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Maddy filmed the single, haphazard string of green fairy lights, barely containing his laughter and joking that the resident likely thought, "I’m not doing it. Go to hell." He captioned the post, "The story of a lazy man during Diwali preparation," instantly striking a chord with netizens. The clip quickly soared past 23 million views, drawing thousands of amused comments.

Surprise Visit and the Bachelor Explanation

Curious about the huge reaction, Maddy and his wife went to visit the resident the following day with a bag of new decorative lights as a lighthearted present.

The bachelors, who live there, welcomed the vloggers in a friendly manner. The person at the door, Yageshwar, was already informed about the viral video. According to Yageshwar, the series of green lights is not temporary but a year-round feature that is maintained.

He further said that the reason they didn't enclose the entire balcony, as their neighbours do, was that they didn't want to disturb the plants they maintain there.

"I already knew the flat would be occupied by bachelors," Maddy teased after listening to the reason, ending the funny exchange.

ALSO READ | VIRAL | Meet World's Most Punctual Singer: This Insect Starts Its Concert At 3.8 Sun Degrees Angle, No Exceptions