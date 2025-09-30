Viral Garba Video: Grandparents' Jaw-Dropping Reel Hits 4 Million Views, Called 'The Real OGs'

A sweet elderly couple is showing the world that age is really just a number, winning millions of hearts online with their high-energy, energetic performance of garba and dandiya. The video of their lively dance has gone viral, becoming a festive season internet favourite.

The video, posted on Instagram by user Mittal Jain with the caption, "Manifesting my 70s to be like this," has since garnered over 4 million views and over 1.9 lakh likes since being posted on September 24, 2025.

Vibrant Outfits, Boundless Energy

The viral clip begins with the couple exuding joy as they deftly play dandiya. The woman, in a vibrant, swirling lehenga, glides effortlessly, and the elderly man, in a celebratory dhoti, cleverly keeps pace with her beat, thrashing his sticks with precision.

Following the completion of their dandiya routine, the pair glided smoothly into traditional garba. Their peppy demeanor and cutting yet carefree movements immediately hooked audience members, proving years of labor and abiding passion for the cultural dance tradition.

Netizens Call Duo 'Inspiring' and 'OGs'

The couple's contagious joy elicited a flood of praise and warm words of appreciation from netizens.

Most found the performance "heartwarming" and "inspiring," with one posting, "They are in their 80s, I guess, but energy is limitless."

One user playfully recognised their own limitations: "My back aches are cackling in the corner."

Other responses praised them as "The real life OGs" and proposed they should have won "the best couple's competition and best costume."

Traditional Garba Revival Goes Viral

This appreciation of cultural purity was not limited to the older couple. Independently, a recent viral video of women dancing traditional garba without the aid of modern instrumentation also made the rounds on the Internet.

This traditional performance only used the voices and clapping of the women, bringing back a style of garba that many believe has been obscured by modern interpretations. This trend points to an increasing online craving for content that appreciates the authentic, traditional spirit of the festival.

