Viral Ghanaian ‘Prophet’ Ebo Noah: Who He Is And Why Thousands Believe Him

Viral: A 30 year old man who describes himself as a Ghanaian prophet has sparked widespread debate online after a video he posted on Instagram went viral, claiming the world is heading towards a devastating flood that would begin on December 25 and last for three years.

The man, identified as Ebo Noah and popularly known on social media as “Ebo Jesus,” said he received a divine vision in which God warned him of nonstop rainfall that would submerge the earth and eventually lead to a modern day apocalypse. In the video, he claimed the prolonged rains would bring an end to life as it exists today.

As the clip gained traction, social media users were quick to push back, with many pointing to the biblical account in Genesis 9. They noted that God’s covenant symbolised by the rainbow was a promise that the earth would never again be destroyed by a global flood, casting doubt on the prophecy shared in the video.

In the video, Ebo Noah claimed he had received a divine revelation directing him to construct arks that he said would be the only refuge once the disaster unfolds. He asserted that he was told to build eight such arks and is seen in the footage supervising the construction of a large wooden vessel, presenting it as part of his preparation for the impending catastrophe.

Who Is Ebo Noah

Ebo Noah, a self styled prophet from Ghana with nearly 32,000 followers on Instagram, has drawn widespread attention through videos that have gone viral online. In these clips, he is seen dressed in sackcloth while warning of an impending catastrophe that he claims will strike on Christmas.

In an August video uploaded to YouTube titled “ WHAT WILL HAPPEN AND HOW IT WILL HAPPEN ,” Ebo said he received a divine message from God predicting the end of the world beginning on December 25, marked by three consecutive years of relentless rainfall.

According to Ghanaian news portal Ghana Web, Ebo has said he plans to live on the ark for the entire duration of the disaster he has foretold. However, in a more recent video posted on Wednesday, Ebo Noah appeared to soften his stance, claiming the timeline had shifted. “God has done it… He has given us time to build more arks… enjoy this Christmas,” he said in the video.