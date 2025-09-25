A video of a family's warm and dignified celebration of their daughter's first menstruation has brought the internet to a standstill, showering the family with acclaim for celebrating a natural biological process in a positive light. The video, posted by the girl, Aayusha, has touched the hearts of millions and shed light on a cultural practice usually clouded in taboo.

Emotional Ritual Shared Online

The video, uploaded by Aayusha to Instagram, has gained over 14 million views in a short while. The video captures Aayusha at the door of her house as members of her family perform what seems to be a ceremonial rite to celebrate her first menstruation. Overwhelmed by the public show of respect and admiration, Aayusha is clearly emotional, crying out as her family members declare their love.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The caption that went with the photo stated: "POV: Your family celebrates your first menstruation this way."

Social Media Criticises Supportive Family

The warm gesture from the family elicited a wave of supportive reactions and accolades on social media across the board.

"Just one word for the whole world – 'LEARN'," said one of the users, calling on others to be as supportive. Another commented, "This is what actually means to have a supportive family." Most acknowledged that "Every girl deserves to be treated this way."

One of the users posted a poignant personal anecdote, remembering how her mother instructed her to stay away from others, only for her father to then enfold her in a hug and declare, "I could do whatever I wanted," a moment which left her feeling "proud to be his daughter."

Everyone agreed that the family's strategy was "really setting high standards" for what it meant to adhere to social norms for dealing with menstruation.

Reflection Of Cultural Traditions

The festival reflected in the video is in line with conventional customs practiced in different regions of India. Ceremonies like the Ritu Kala Samskara (also referred to as the "Half-Saree" ceremony) are routinely performed, especially in Southern India, as a rite of passage to bring a girl's initiation into womanhood more formally. The viral clip casts a contemporary public light on these empowering cultural ceremonies.

ALSO READ | Bangkok: 50-Meter-Deep Sinkhole Swallows City Street, Sparking Panic Outside Hospital | VIRAL VIDEO