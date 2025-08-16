'Mind Blown': Viral Video Shows Thief Silently Opening Locks With Petrol, Sparks Security Fears | WATCH

A viral social media clip showing a silent, almost effortless way to open even heavy-duty padlocks has alarmed people about home security. In the video, an alleged thief is seen revealing how a simple household object can breach heavy-duty locks within seconds, leaving observers stunned and apprehensive.

Thief Reveals Silent Lock-Picking Technique

The viral clip shows a man, who is a thief, using a shocking method to open padlocks without any noise. The man uses a syringe containing petrol (gasoline) and a lighter. The person injects petrol into the keyhole of the lock and on the top of the lock, waits for a couple of seconds, and lights it up. The flames melt the internal plastic parts of the lock, making it a cinch for the thief to open.

In the clip, the accused thief tells police that contemporary padlocks tend to contain plastic membranes that are easily melted by fire, making the lock susceptible. The news has left users on the internet stunned, revealing a major vulnerability in what many perceive as safe locking systems.

Users Express Alarm And Doubt

The demonstration has caused widespread alarm among social networking users, with many wondering how security locks can be so easily broken. One user wrote sarcastically, "Who says there is no talent in India? If China is living in 2025, our thieves are living in 3030." Another wrote, "Yes, inform the whole world so that those who do not know can also attempt it." Many were incredulous at the ease of the trick.

But some have questioned the authenticity of the video, calling it possibly fake. One of the viewers said they attempted it without success, implying that the video could be staged for hits. Others also noted that this trick would work only on certain kinds of locks, while others would not be breached. Regardless of the controversy, the video has certainly fueled a discussion on the changing issues of physical security.

