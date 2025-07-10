Viral Moment: Jharkhand Train Halts 2 Hours As Elephant Gives Birth On Tracks, Celebrated As Coexistence | WATCH

An Indian Railways train came to a surprising stop for over two hours in Jharkhand on Thursday, because an elephant went into labor right on the railway tracks. This unusual event allowed the elephant to safely give birth to her calf. After that, both mother and baby walked peacefully into the nearby forest, restoring regular operations. The touching moment was captured on video and has since gone viral, receiving widespread admiration.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shared the captivating footage on X (formerly Twitter). He described it as a strong example of how humans and wildlife can coexist peacefully.

"Beyond the news of human-animal conflicts, I am happy to share this example of human-animal harmony. A train in Jharkhand waited for two hours as an elephant delivered her calf. The video shows how they both walked away happily," Minister Yadav wrote.

He also highlighted the teamwork between the Ministry of Environment and Indian Railways. Together, they have found over 110 sensitive wildlife corridors by surveying 3,500 km of railway tracks across the country. These important areas are now closely monitored to prevent accidents and encourage such positive interactions.

"It is wonderful to see the efforts producing such heartwarming results. Special thanks to Jharkhand forest officials for their sensitivity, which helped the elephant deliver her baby," Yadav added, praising the on-ground efforts.

The video has struck a chord on social media, drawing praise from users. "It's one of the best pieces of news I've seen today. Thanks, sir, for sharing," one user commented, while another added, "At least the elephant and her cub are safe. Kudos to the railway staff as well."