Viral Republic Day clip: why IAS officer Tina Dabi is being talked about

Republic Day is usually about big parades, speeches and national pride. But this year, it was a small and quiet moment from a district office in Rajasthan that caught people’s attention online. And IAS officer Tina Dabi was at the centre of it.

If you have seen her name trending and wondered what it was about, it all comes down to a short and unexpected clip that began circulating online. The brief moment quickly caught people’s attention, was widely shared across platforms and soon sparked curiosity and conversation among users.

During the Republic Day flag unfurling ceremony at the Barmer District Collectorate, Tina Dabi unfurled the tricolour as planned. Moments later, while standing for the salute, she briefly faced the wrong direction, a tiny slip that was caught on camera.

She paused for a second, seeming to realise something wasn’t right, before a nearby officer quietly signalled her to turn around. She corrected herself immediately and the ceremony continued.

That was all it took, just a few seconds. No speech, no issue, simply a very human moment during a formal occasion. But social media, as always, noticed it and made it a buzz.

The 30-second clip soon began circulating across platforms, with users replaying the moment, slowing it down, and sharing it with captions ranging from amused to critical.

One user wrote on X post, “​But the issue is deeper...Does the rise of "Influencer IAS" culture make personal branding compete with the dignity of service?

​So what’s fair?

Do we expect absolute perfection from officers at all times or are we judging too harshly over a 5-second clip?”

On X, another post stating, "UPSC Topper IAS Tina Dabi ji at the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony at Barmer collectorate office," shared the video, which soon began circulating widely.

The responses that followed were divided. While some users brushed it off as a simple, harmless mistake, others were more critical. One remark joked about "forgetting the basics after studying 18 hours a day," while another went as far as calling it "shameless."

And just like that, a regular official ceremony, meant to pass quietly like many others but turned into a widely discussed topic online. What was supposed to be a routine moment soon found its way across social media, drawing attention far beyond the event itself.

Who is Tina Dabi?

Tina Dabi, meanwhile, is someone who has long been in the public eye. Born in November 1993 in Madhya Pradesh, she later moved to Delhi and went on to achieve a major milestone by securing All India Rank 1 in the Civil Services Examination in 2015. Since then, her professional journey, along with moments from her personal life has often been talked about and reported on.

She was married to IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan in 2018 and the two separated in 2021. Later, she married IPS officer Pradeep Gawande and the couple are now parents to a son.

This time, however, it was not a new role, posting or achievement that put her in the spotlight. Instead, it was a brief ordinary moment caught on camera and a simple reminder that even the most accomplished officers are human, just like everyone else.