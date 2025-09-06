Horror Discovery: A 28-Year-Old Packet Found In Pipeline Reveals Terrifying Truth About Plastic | VIDEO

A jaw-dropping clip is trending on Instagram, featuring a man extracting a Jaljeera packet in excellent condition from the plumbing of his house. The packet, from March 1997, was in as perfect shape as new, a chilling indicator of the plastic's durability and a stark warning about its environmental effects.

The man seen in the video, Devendra Singh Bana, was repairing a pipeline in his residence when he stumbled upon the surprising discovery. Turning the untouched packet around, he looks at the camera and says, "See, this is a 1997 packet, but it's still absolutely in one piece. That's why we need to cut down on our use of plastic and say no to it." The video has been watched more than 2 million times, triggering widespread debate on the unseen risks posed by plastic pollution.

Online Reaction: 'A Terrifying Reminder'

The find quickly amazed and disturbed individuals online. Some viewers were amazed by the plastic's remarkable durability, while others interpreted it as a wake-up call to cut back on plastic use.

"This is a reminder of how harmful plastic is to our planet, and we should be done using it," said one user. Another said, "Seeing an item from 1997 look so intact is surprising and frightening."

Another said the finding was "horrifying" and proposed that the footage ought to be taught in schools to educate people on plastic contamination. People's minds are left wondering about the long-lasting legacy of ordinary plastic rubbish after learning that the packet endured almost three decades unscathed.

